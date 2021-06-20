Loki: MCU Newcomer Owen Wilson Was Wowed by Marvel Studios Secrecy

✖

Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius knows everything there is to know about the God of Mischief, but franchise newcomer Owen Wilson had a lot to learn about Marvel Studios — including how secret the studio can be. The Wedding Crashers star plays the TVA Agent tasked with handling Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in their mission to track down the time-traveling Loki Variant (Sophia Di Martino) wreaking havoc across the timelines of the Marvel universe, which had to be explained to Wilson by his co-star Hiddleston and Loki series director Kate Herron.

"So far so good. When we started filming, I was not aware of just sort of how devoted the fanbase is and the secrecy that Marvel [has]," Wilson told TV Insider about his first Marvel role. "They want to try to protect the stories so they can surprise people. I began to really sort of appreciate how committed they were to that."

Wilson attended "Loki Lectures," learning about the mischievous trickster's decade-long history spanning Thor through Avengers: Endgame, where the Loki of 2012 — named Variant L1130 by the TVA — escapes into a branched timeline using a stolen Tesseract, spinning him off into Loki on Disney+.

"There was a whole sort of encyclopedia on the TVA and the way that time kind of works [in the MCU]. It's complicated," Wilson explained. "I had a lot of questions. Actually, when we shut down the first time [due to the coronavirus], before we resumed I think they went back and sort of worked on some of the stories and stuff, just making sure to shore up everything so it was logical."

Loki is a back-stabbing master manipulator, but might Mobius have his own manipulations that will be revealed in later episodes of the series? "I think so," Wilson teased. "I think it's sort of an ongoing chess match because Mobius and Loki, and I'm really trying to get him to serve my agenda and the sort of [agenda of the TVA]. That's a formidable opponent, the God of Mischief, so what I have is the weight of the TVA behind me, and also the knowledge of his life that he doesn't have."

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant, new episodes of Marvel's Loki premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

