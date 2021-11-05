Loki Finale May Explain That WandaVision Post-Credits Scene

✖

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted on Disney+ this morning, and it's pretty safe to say that it changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. The episode brought Loki Laufeyson's (Tom Hiddleston) journey in the MCU into truly unexpected territory, all while shaking up what fans thought they knew about the franchise's overall canon. To an extent, the Loki finale raised about as many questions as it answered — including whether or not it could be tied to the post-credits scene of another Marvel Disney+ series, WandaVision. Obviously, major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below! Only look if you want to know!

One of the most shocking aspect of the Loki finale might have been the long-awaited confirmation of a multiverse in the MCU, the nature of which came about in an unexpected way. As Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) found their way to the end of time, they crossed paths with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), who would soon all but reveal himself to be Immortus, an older version of Kang the Conqueror. Kang told the duo that he is really the mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority, and that he founded the organization to protect the timeline after having previously engaged in a multiversal war with himself. After Sylvie still adamantly wanted to kill Kang and get revenge on him, Kang revealed that doing so would lead to the multiverse being cracked open again, and the other dangerous versions of himself returning. Through a series of events, Sylvie ended up stabbing and killing Kang anyway, and the multiverse spun out of control as a result.

This could very well end up tying into the final scene of WandaVision, which saw Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) studying the Darkhold in her mountainside cabin. While doing so, Wanda heard the screams of her children, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Kylne), calling out towards her. Given the fact that the Billy and Tommy we followed for most of WandaVision were constructs of Wanda's chaos magic, the nature of them still existing somewhere surprised fans, especially since we didn't know exactly how.

But now that we know the multiverse really exists in the MCU, there's a good chance that Billy and Tommy could have survived the deconstruction of Wanda's hex reality, and are now inhabiting another universe. At the same time, there's a chance that the Billy and Tommy we could see in future MCU appearances aren't exactly the same as the ones we saw in WandaVision, but are actually variants of them from some other corner in the multiverse. Either way, with Wanda confirmed to appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's safe to assume that the specifics of Billy and Tommy's future in the MCU will be ironed out sooner than later.

Loki and WandaVision are available to stream exclusively on Disney+. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on March 25, 2022.