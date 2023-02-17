Loki: SPOILER Dons Comic-Accurate Suit in Season Finale

✖

Full spoilers for Loki episode 6 below! The thing that many fans predicted and several never thought would happen actually happened in the season one finale of Loki, and Jonathan Majors has officially arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though it was announced last year that the Lovecraft Country star would be playing Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Majors' appearance in Loki saw him mostly referred to as "He Who Remains," but an extended explanation from him about time and his own variants made things clear about what's coming in the MCU. All that said, it's his outfit that we have to focus on which is pulled directly from the pages of Marvel Comics.

"He Who Remains" is a different character than Kang, but the later does have many other canonical versions of himself in Marvel Comics beyond Kang including Iron Lad, Scarlet Centurion, Rama-Tut, and Immortus, the later of whom this version of Majors' character looks almost identical too, a comparison of which you can find below. Throughout the episode Majors reveals that a version of him in the 31st century discovered the multiverse and one thing lead to another and versions of himself (variants if you will) started fighting each other and obliterating universes and timelines.

As the episode carries on he makes it clear if he's killed that other versions of him will respond, seemingly setting up Kang's arrival in the near future. That this version of the character is dressed like Immortus though is a nod to the many versions of the character running around Marvel comics but also that the Immortus version probably won't be a major part of Marvel Studios' plans ahead.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Majors will seemingly play a big role in the next season of Loki as well with the final shot of the season seeing Tom Hiddleston's character back in the TVA and noticing the Timekeeper statue has changed into a statue of Majors' character, perhaps Kang. The mid-credits scene for Loki confirmed a new season is back, stamping "Loki will return in season 2" on a piece of paper about the god of mischief.

All six episodes of Loki's first season are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

