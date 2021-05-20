Loki: Kevin Feige Reveals New Details About Owen Wilson's Mysterious Agent Mobius

✖

The new Disney+ series Loki will be exploring uncharted territory in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Mischief will have to navigate the time stream and the resulting multiverses that crop up because of changes. The Time Variance Authority exists at the heart of the Marvel Studios show, as they are the bureaucratic organization responsible for repairing damage to the timeline — and Loki just happens to be their latest culprit. Because of Loki's actions in Avengers: Endgame, he will be teaming with the enigmatic Mobius M. Mobius, played by MCU newcomer Owen Wilson.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly he's excited for fans to see Wilson's debut alongside Tom Hiddleston in the new series. We've already caught a glimpse of Mobius' interactions with Loki in the trailers released and he's shaping up to be a very interesting companion.

"Mobius is not unlike Owen Wilson in that he's sort of nonplussed by the MCU," says Feige. "[Loki] is used to getting a reaction out of people, whether it's his brother or his father, or the other Avengers. He likes to be very flamboyant and theatrical. Mobius doesn't give him the reaction he's looking for. That leads to a very unique relationship that Loki's not used to."

Hiddleston also expressed admiration for his co-star, praising his ability on the set as an actor. Wilson asked him what he loved so much about playing Loki for all these years.

"And I said, 'I think it's because he has so much range,'" Hiddleston said. "I remember saying this to him: 'On the 88 keys on the piano, he can play the twinkly light keys at the top. He can keep it witty and light, and he's the God of Mischief, but he can also go down to the other side and play the heavy keys. And he can play some really profound chords down there, which are about grief and betrayal and loss and heartbreak and jealousy and pride.'"

Hiddleston added that this description pleased Wilson, "He said, 'I think I might say that in the show.' And it was such a brilliant insight for me into how open Owen is as an artist and a performer.'"

It remains to be seen if Wilson's Mobius will end up being friend or foe to Loki, but considering the God of Mischief's track record in the MCU, it's best to keep him close no matter what.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 9th.