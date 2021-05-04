Marvel Debuts New Loki Footage During Arena of Heroes

✖

On Monday morning, Marvel Studios woke the world up with a sizzle reel dedicated to its Phase 4 theatrical slate, revealing new footage from upcoming films as well as some sequel titles and release dates that fans had been waiting to learn. Several hours later, ESPN hosted an event called Arena of Heroes, which combined a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans with characters from the universe of Marvel. During the game, Marvel Studios dropped its second reveal of the day, sharing some new footage from the upcoming Loki series on Disney+.

Tom Hiddleston returns to play Loki in the new series, which sees the mischievous character darting around space and time, helping to repair the reality that he disrupted by stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. You can watch the new footage in the video at the top of the page!

Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki for the new series, taking on the character for the seventh time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's joined in Loki by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Wunmi Mosaku, and Erika Coleman.

We still don't know a ton about the specifics of Loki's plot, but we do know that it will be a departure from most of the MCU to this point. At the very least it'll be a grand spectacle.

"Well, that’s pretty much all I can say, that it is a crazy journey! That’s another project that will defy expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so much fun," visual effects supervisor Brad Parker told CBM in a recent interview. "It’s been on my hit list to work on a Marvel project, and Loki is just such a great one. It’s so cool, and there are so many amazing things that are going to happen in every episode. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s a lot of hard work. We’re working furiously to make this thing as great as possible, and I think people are going to be thrilled when they see it."

