Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Explains How the Thor Trilogy Connects to His Time-Traveling Series

✖

The new Marvel Studios series on Disney+ Loki will finally put the God of Mischief in the spotlight, and series star Tom Hiddleston is working hard on camera and behind the scenes to bring this project together. But based on the wonky rules of time travel after the events of Avengers: Endgame, this will be a slightly different version of Loki that fans are used to — one that isn't encumbered or developed from the events of Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War. Instead, he's still embracing the role of a full-blown villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hiddleston recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his role in the MCU, revealing his thoughts on playing Loki for over a decade. He spoke about how the Thor trilogy connects to the series while also giving Loki a blank slate.

"One of the things Kevin Feige led on was, 'I think we should find a way of exploring the parts of Loki that are independent of his relationship with Thor,' or see him in a duality or in relationship with others, which I thought was very exciting," said Hiddleston "So the Odinson saga, that trilogy of films, still has its integrity, and we don't have to reopen it and retell it."

This series picks up after Loki steals the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, which takes place alongside the events of Avengers and essentially creates a deviation in the timeline and kicks off the Disney+ series. So this Loki hasn't reconnected with his brother Thor nor has he made peace with his place in Asgard; instead, he's just been defeated in his attempts to conquer Earth.

"I just knew that in the structure of [Marvel's The Avengers], I had to lean into his role as a pure antagonist," Hiddleston recalls. "What I always found curious and complex about the way Loki is written in Avengers, is that his status as an antagonist comes from the same well of not belonging and being marginalized and isolated in the first Thor film. Loki now knows he has no place in Asgard."

This series will be very different in its approach to Loki as he goes up against the Time Variance Authority. The master manipulator who typically holds the cards will now be on his toes.

"[That] was very exciting because in the other films, there was always something about Loki that was very controlled," said Hiddleston. "He seemed to know exactly what the cards in his hand were and how he was going to play them…. And Loki versus the TVA is Loki out of control immediately, and in an environment in which he's completely behind the pace, out of his comfort zone, destabilized, and acting out."

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 9th.