Loki: New Poster Showcases Episode 3’s Standout Line

The third episode of Loki dropped on Disney+ on Wednesday and featured Loki (Tom Hiddleston) getting to know the "Variant" Loki, Sylvie, placed by Sophia Di Martino. Much to the delight of many fans, a conversation between the two characters confirmed Loki's sexuality, and that wasn't the only discussion of romance. Loki said the line, "Love is a dagger," which has become a huge hit with fans. In fact, the official accounts for Loki have already shared a poster with the quote.

"This metaphor is: ⚪️ Poetic 🔘 Terrible. The third episode of Marvel Studios' @OfficialLoki is now streaming with a new episode arriving Wednesday on @DisneyPlus," the Loki account wrote. You can check out the poster below:

The full conversation between Loki and Sylvie goes like this: "Love is a dagger," Loki explains, "It’s a weapon to be wielded far away or up close. You can see yourself in it. It’s beautiful until it makes you bleed. But ultimately, when you reach for it…" Sylvie finishes, "It isn’t real." She added, "Love is an imaginary dagger? Terrible metaphor." Recently, Hiddleston spoke to Marvel.com and agreed it wasn't the best metaphor.

"It's one of those things that Loki comes up with spontaneously," Hiddleston explained. "They were having a talk about love and trusting other people, and not being able to either love or trust for whatever reason, and Loki thinks he's come up with something profound." Hiddleston added that, up until this point, this "is Loki's experience of love, I suppose. He certainly feels like it's not been something he's been close to. It has been some sort of illusion that he has trusted and been let down by."

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the Loki series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

