Loki: Marvel Studios Tweet Potentially Spoils Major Hunter B-15 Reveal

The finale of Loki is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, and there are many questions that still need to be answered, most importantly: Who is running the TVA? We learned in earlier episodes that the people working for the TVA are actually Varients and that the Time Keepers are fake. In the show's fourth episode, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) reveals the truth to Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku). We don't see her memories, but she says that she was happy in her former life. Now, a new tweet by Marvel Studios Canada may have spoiled a major twist regarding Mosaku's character. Warning: Potential Spoiler Ahead!

"Ladies and gentlemen… The Lokis. See them all in the fifth episode of Marvel Studios’ #Loki, now streaming on @DisneyPlusCA," the account tweeted. They included images of Alligator Loki and Boastful Loki as well as Hunter B-15. Now, there's a good chance they meant to include a photo of one of the many other Loki Variants and accidentally posted the photo of Mosaku. However, someone pointed out in the comments that Sylvie does say to Hunter B-15, "We're the same." We assumed at the time that "same" meant "Variants," but it could go deeper than that. Take a look at the post below and decide for yourself:

Ladies and gentlemen… The Lokis. See them all in the fifth episode of Marvel Studios’ #Loki, now streaming on @DisneyPlusCA. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/uN86M8wqgD — Marvel Studios Canada (@MarvelStudiosCA) July 10, 2021

Do you think Hunter B-15 is a Loki Variant or did the Marvel Twitter account just make a mistake? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The finale of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 14th. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow, which is now playing in theatres and available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access, What If... is premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

