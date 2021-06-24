Loki Episode 3 Makes a Big Reveal About the TVA

✖

The third episode of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday, and the installment definitely left fans with a lot to take in. While the episode veered from a lot of the main storyline of the season — with most of the episode taking place outside of the Time Variance Authority — there still were some meaningful twists and turns across the episode. That was especially the case for one aspect of the TVA itself, which completely changes the way viewers are going to look at the group. Major spoilers for Episode 3 of Loki, "Lamentis", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode opened with a sequence between Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) — one that was wildly different from the world of the series thus far. Sitting in a tropical restaurant, Sylvie asserted to C-20 that the two of them are best friends, and that she could trust her enough to reveal the location of the Time Keepers. As the scene soon revealed, this was all a projection in C-20's head, as Sylvie was trying to bring out the information by any means necessary.

Later on in the episode, Sylvie and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) are traversing through the doomed alien planet of Lamentis-1, and Loki asks Sylvie how she is able to mind-control the people that she touches. Sylvie reveals that she latches onto memories in order to make a person particularly vulnerable — something that gives Loki pause, as the TVA were believed to have been created entirely by the Time Keepers. Sylvie tells Loki that that actually isn't true, and that all of the TVA agents are actually ordinary people, whose memories have been wiped or reprogrammed in some way.

This falls in line with a theory that some fans have already had about the series, particularly as context clues began to be revealed about some of the TVA members. In particular, the fascination that Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) has with 1990s pop culture like Josta soda and jetskis seemed particularly noteworthy, beyond him just discovering those aspects as a TVA agent. Whether or not this reprogramming is what the TVA previously referred to as "resetting" in Episode 1, or something else entirely, remains to be seen. The same thing can be said for exactly which members of the TVA have and haven't been reset, and whether or not that extends as far as Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw).

What do you think of the TVA twist in Loki Episode 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.