Loki Photos Confirm Involvement of Surprising Marvel Villains

Production is underway on Marvel Studios‘ Disney+ series Loki and some of the first photos from the set have started to make their way online. Thanks to these photos fans have been able to dissect what we can likely expect from the series by way of characters and elements and another major player from the pages of Marvel Comics has been revealed. A new photo has made its way online via Just Jared revealing that none other than the Roxxon Corporation will be featured in the series. Check out the photo below along with our speculation about their place in Loki.

Roxxon has appeared throughout the MCU in a variety of places but primarily in all three of the Iron Man movies. The global corporation (primarily an oil company) has also appeared in the Marvel TV shows like Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Agent Carter, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Cloak & Dagger. Like their appearances in Marvel comics, Roxxon are not the nicest folks and frequently find themselves on the wrong side of The Avengers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for their place in the Loki series it’s tough to say, but when we consider the larger scope of the show it could be easier to reveal. The series is confirmed to include the Time Variance Authority from Marvel Comics and from the photos it seems the Loki is working with them. The first look at the series seemed to imply that the TVA has captured Loki at some point in his misadventures across time and after his exit from Avengers: Endgame (as he held the Tesseract), and it seems like they’re running through time and/or the multiverse in the photos.

One of these places in time/space could be a world where Roxxon is more of a Wal-Mart like entity as the “Roxxcart” logos and building seem to imply. Considering the larger apocalyptic look of the environment and the building, plus the presence of an “evacuation shuttle,” it seems like this time/place has seen better days. We can’t say for certain that Roxxon is the cause of whatever event has prompted an evacuation either, but with their reputation for literally all things evil it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine it.

It’s unclear how big of a role Roxxon could have in the series or if this moment will just be one scene in the larger show, but Roxxon might have a big place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward and this could be a building block. Christian Bale was revealed to be in talks for the villain role of Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this year, and since that film will include Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the hammer-weilding thunder god it could also introduce one of her main villains, Dario Agger. For anyone that doesn’t know, Agger was the President of none other than…..Roxxon.

Loki does not yet have a release date but is expected to premiere on Disney+ in the spring of 2021.