Marvel and Disney Release Loki Variant Posters

Last Wednesday's penultimate episode of Loki, the hit Marvel Studios series on Disney+, saw several different Loki Variants take on significant roles in the series. Kid Loki, Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, and Alligator Loki were all introduced in a mid-credits scene in Episode 4, but all really stepped into the spotlight with Episode 5. Now, a few days later, Marvel and Disney+ have given these new characters their own posters.

Monday morning saw the debut of five new character posters for Loki, each featuring one of the popular new Variants. In addition to the Lokis that first appeared in Episode 4, President Loki was also given a poster. If you recall, President Loki was revealed in one of the show's initial trailers, but fans weren't aware that it was a Variant, since the character is also played by Tom Hiddleston.

These Lokis? Legendary. Prepare for the finale of Marvel Studios' #Loki with the first five episodes, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/GmcRkcyS8v — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 12, 2021

President Loki is the only Variant to this point that has been played by Hiddleston, save for the main version of the character that we've been following throughout the entire series. Classic Loki is portrayed by Richard E. Grant, Kid Loki is played by Jack Veal, and Boastful Loki is played by Deobia Oparei. Of course, Sophia Di Martino plays Sylvie, who is also a Loki Variant.

These Lokis? Legendary. Prepare for the finale of Marvel Studios' #Loki with the first five episodes, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/Nc8r1YPJIh — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 12, 2021

Some of the Variants, like Classic and Kid Loki, have roots in the comic books. However, the widely adored Alligator Loki was a unique creation to the TV show.

“It's so stupid, but it also makes total sense,” Loki head writer Michael Waldron told Marvel.com. “You almost have to take it seriously, like maybe he is [a Loki]? Why shouldn't there be an alligator version of Loki? For all we know, that's an alligator universe or whatever. It's just the sort of irreverent thing that, in this show, we play straight and make the audience take it seriously.”

What do you think of these new Loki character posters? Are you hoping to see some of these Variants again later on down the line? Let us know in the comments!

The Loki Season 1 finale will debut on Disney+ on July 14th.