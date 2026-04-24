Marvel’s Blade Trilogy is About to Disappear From The Only Place it’s Streaming

While Marvel has had massive movie success thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and have given fans some truly great movies, there is one trilogy that might be the most beloved among all of Marvel’s film releases ever. That trilogy is, of course, Blade and for fans of the titular Daywalker, the month of April was a great one with all three movies available to stream on Peacock. However, things are about to go dark for fans — the entire trilogy is about to leave streaming in just seven days.

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The full Blade Trilogy — Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004) — is scheduled to leave Peacock at the end of this month. While the departure of any movie or group of movies from a streaming platform is a fairly regular occurrence, fans can usually find the movie on another streaming platform within days of its departure. That’s just the nature of changing license agreements. However, in the case of Blade, that’s where things get a little tricky.

Where Is the Blade Trilogy Going After Leaving Peacock?

As of the time of this article’s writing, it doesn’t appear that the Blade trilogy is arriving on another streaming platform in May which means if you don’t catch the movies in the next week, it might be a little while before we see them again. Thus far, no other streamer has confirmed that the films are landing on their platform. HBO Max is a possibility considering we’ve already seen what Hulu and Disney+ are offering and Paramount+ just revealed their slate and the movies aren’t appearing there, either. However, while the trilogy hasn’t shown up on a streaming lineup for May just yet doesn’t mean that it will be off platforms for an extended period of time. It’s not unusual for movies to leave streaming for a month or two only to return. A recent example of this is The CW’s Arrow, which is headed to Pluto TV in May just a few months after leaving Netflix.

In the meantime, there is still a week left to stream the Blade trilogy and it’s something that you should certainly check out. The Blade trilogy was a genuinely great series of superhero films released well before Iron Man. The films, particularly the first Blade movie, are a rare situation where it’s not only a good comic book movie but also a very good horror film. The whole trilogy fully embraced its horror elements but did so especially well with the first film. That’s a big reason that Blade remains a fan favorite — and why Wesley Snipes’ appearance as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine was so exciting.

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