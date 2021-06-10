Loki Reportedly Scores Record Debut For Marvel Disney+ Show

✖

Disney+'s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Loki, dropped on the streaming service yesterday and it's already a huge hit. Not only does the show's first episode currently have a 95% critics score and 92% audiences score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also had a record-breaking debut on Disney+. According to the streaming stat organization, SambaTV (via Deadline), the Tom Hiddleston-led series managed to beat out both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's debut numbers.

According to the report, Loki was watched in 890k households on its premiere day. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted in 759k households and WandaVision landed in 655k. Deadline also says Loki beat Cruella's four-day premiere weekend, but they also pointed out that Cruella cost $29.99 whereas Loki is free. "Clearly, the growing number of household tuning in on day 1 proves that the Marvel Disney+ series are growing in momentum," SambaTV explained.

As for opening weekends, SambaTV previously reported that 1.7 million households watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier during its first weekend and 1.6 million tuned in for Wandavision. Things will likely be a little different for Loki since it was released on a Wednesday as opposed to a Friday like the other series. However, we'll definitely be keeping an eye out for the updated numbers.

Since Loki premiered yesterday, it has been a hot topic on social media. Many people have taken to Twitter to talk about the episode ranging from overall reactions to their feelings about the TVA's flippant use of Infinity Stones. There were even some interesting potential easter eggs.

Loki follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston, the show is set to feature Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. In another recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

