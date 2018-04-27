Loki: Marvel Fans Are Angry With The TVA For Unnecessary MCU Deaths
The day has finally come! The first episode of Loki just premiered on Disney+, and critics and fans alike are loving the Tom Hiddleston-led show so far. There's a lot to unpack in the first episode, "Glorious Purpose," but there's one moment that really has the Internet abuzz. While trying to escape the TVA (Time Variance Authority), Loki learns that they have a huge stash of Infinity Stones just lying around, being used as paperweights. This is what makes Loki realize just how powerful the TVA is, but it's also got a lot of fans angry at the organization.
Many Marvel fans have taken to Twitter today to express their disdain towards the TVA for not helping the Avengers when they were in desperate need of Infinity Stones. Others are mourning the loss of all the characters who died in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame over the stones, which appear to have lost their significance in the MCU. Characters like Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Vision (Paul Bettany), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) all died Infinity Stones-related deaths, and fans are looking for justice.
You can check out some of the tweets about the TVA and the Infinity Stones below...
RIP Heroes
prevnext
Tony, Natasha, Gamora and Vision sacrifice their life for infinity stones.
Meanwhile TVA- Hold my Infinite Stones box. #loki pic.twitter.com/DXwHbzPyXU— MemesBerg (@memesberg_) June 9, 2021
The TVA Did Nothing!
prevnext
#Loki spoilers— Begüm 🦋 (@bellsbensolo) June 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
Tva when the whole universe was fighting over infinity stonespic.twitter.com/iXvBgnNroo
Everything Is Different Now
prevnext
The fact that the infinity stones are worthless💀 #Loki #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/nsvFu9x6jx— LAH Podcast (@lawandheroes) June 9, 2021
In Shock
prevnext
// #Loki spoilers— Arieanna Levi (@arieannalevi) June 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
no cuz the way my mouth dropped when i saw the drawer FULL of infinity stones pic.twitter.com/Pb20nptZms
Harsh Truths
prevnext
#Loki spoilers— Julian: into the Julian-Verse | BLM (@cooljulian5) June 9, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
.
Tony, Vision, Gamora and Natasha reactions when they find out that the infinity stones they sacrificed their lives for are being used as “paperweights” by TVA pic.twitter.com/WhQYd4dRZz
Getting Emotional
prevnext
#Loki SPOILERS— na (@grandeIip) June 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Me looking at all the infinity stones while thinking about Nat and Vision #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/Hk9RTAFAX3
Rude
prevnext
so wanda and vision went through all this just for the TVA to have extra infinity stones in a cabinet? pic.twitter.com/sHhmqxCJ9J— ً (@furyofthegod) June 9, 2021
You Have to Laugh
prevnext
#Loki SPOILERS
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
This is how the TVA be seeing the Infinity Stones pic.twitter.com/zMwVRKcloA— EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) June 9, 2021
Was It Worth It?
prevnext
#Loki spoilers— VishalSid⋓ (@Vishalsiddu1) June 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
TVA members with infinity stones: pic.twitter.com/eiw6V2Fg6G
A New Era
prev
#loki spoilers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
marvel: also marvel:
the infinity— iris ᵕ̈ LOKI DAY (@widowsmisery) June 9, 2021
stones are
extremely paperweights🤩
powerful and
important pic.twitter.com/Otl4XCxqB0