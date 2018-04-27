Loki: Marvel Fans Are Angry With The TVA For Unnecessary MCU Deaths

The day has finally come! The first episode of Loki just premiered on Disney+, and critics and fans alike are loving the Tom Hiddleston-led show so far. There's a lot to unpack in the first episode, "Glorious Purpose," but there's one moment that really has the Internet abuzz. While trying to escape the TVA (Time Variance Authority), Loki learns that they have a huge stash of Infinity Stones just lying around, being used as paperweights. This is what makes Loki realize just how powerful the TVA is, but it's also got a lot of fans angry at the organization.

Many Marvel fans have taken to Twitter today to express their disdain towards the TVA for not helping the Avengers when they were in desperate need of Infinity Stones. Others are mourning the loss of all the characters who died in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame over the stones, which appear to have lost their significance in the MCU. Characters like Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Vision (Paul Bettany), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) all died Infinity Stones-related deaths, and fans are looking for justice.

You can check out some of the tweets about the TVA and the Infinity Stones below...