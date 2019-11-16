Loki Series Casts Into the Badlands Star Sophia Di Martino

Development on Loki continues with Marvel Studios having reportedly cast the first role outside of Tom Hiddleston’s titular villain. According to new reports from Variety, Yesterday star Sophia Di Martino has boarded the project after a contentious auditioning process. It’s unclear which character she’s playing or what her role will be in the series. The British actress also has credits in BBC One’s Click and Connect and AMC’s Into the Badlands.

Exact details for the series remain tight-lipped, although executive producer Stephen Broussard recently confirmed a big time-traveling plot in Disney+’s Expanding the Universe. “There’s a huge time travel component,” Broussard confirmed. “There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had previously confirmed the series — like fellow Disney+ offering WandaVision — would lead straight into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore,” Feige previously told Variety, noting the connections between the films and the big-budget Disney+ television series are part of “the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done.”

“They’ll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters,” Feige said. “They’ll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios has yet to set release dates for its theatrical releases in Ant-Man 3 and Blade or the Disney+ shows consisting of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

