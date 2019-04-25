Loki Fans Are Freaking Out Over "Tony Stark's Cologne" Joke

The first episode of Marvel's new Loki series offered a few different revelations about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the fact that Tom Hiddleston's beloved Asgardian actually knew that the Avengers had travelled back in time. Just how, exactly, did Loki know that there were time-travelling Avengers going after the Tesseract in 2012? In the new series, Loki informs Mobius that he knew about the plans of the Avengers because he could smell the cologne of two Tony Starks.

Not only does Loki know what Tony's cologne smells like (he clearly wears a ton of it), but he's so familiar with the scent that he knew there was more than one Tony Stark in the room. That's dedication, and it's more than enough to send Marvel fans everywhere into a tailspin.

Ever since the episode aired, fans have taken to Twitter about the reveal, freaking out over Loki's connection to Tony. There has always been a strong push amongst some fans for Tony and Loki to be in a relationship, so that really came to the forefront after Loki's comments.