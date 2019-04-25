Loki Fans Are Freaking Out Over "Tony Stark's Cologne" Joke
The first episode of Marvel's new Loki series offered a few different revelations about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the fact that Tom Hiddleston's beloved Asgardian actually knew that the Avengers had travelled back in time. Just how, exactly, did Loki know that there were time-travelling Avengers going after the Tesseract in 2012? In the new series, Loki informs Mobius that he knew about the plans of the Avengers because he could smell the cologne of two Tony Starks.
Not only does Loki know what Tony's cologne smells like (he clearly wears a ton of it), but he's so familiar with the scent that he knew there was more than one Tony Stark in the room. That's dedication, and it's more than enough to send Marvel fans everywhere into a tailspin.
Ever since the episode aired, fans have taken to Twitter about the reveal, freaking out over Loki's connection to Tony. There has always been a strong push amongst some fans for Tony and Loki to be in a relationship, so that really came to the forefront after Loki's comments.
How Loki Knows
prevnext
#LOKI SPOILERS 🚨— anya (@lokiokidokey) June 10, 2021
-
SO LOKI KNOWS THE OTHER TONY STARK WAS IN THE ROOM BC OF HIS COLOGNE LMAO 😭 pic.twitter.com/0OS3C9obam
No Chill
prevnext
#Loki spoilers
-
-
-
I WAS LIKE HOW DID HE KNOW??
“oh believe me, you can smell the cologne of two tony starks”
this man has no chill 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Vc38a9JWr6— darthditi (Loki Spoilers) (@darthditi) June 9, 2021
Send Help
prevnext
#Loki SPOILERS— Harley (@HarleyOdinson) June 10, 2021
•
•
•
•
•
The fact that this scene is why Loki can recognize Tony Stark's cologne 💀 help #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/4wVrc8PAAD
WOW
prevnext
// loki spoilers
loki knowing that the avengers traveled back in time because he smelled the cologne of two tony starks 😭😭😭— justin (@solosfire) June 10, 2021
Crushing
prevnext
In the scene where Loki mentioned the cologne/scent of Tony, my mom just scoffs and says; "Why is Loki crushing so hard on him?"— Elle Kat⎊ | Low-key Spoilers 🏳️🌈 (@TheElleKat) June 10, 2021
Pfft-! 😆
Gold
prevnext
#Loki SPOILERS
.
.
.
That part where Loki literally figures out that the Avengers were time traveling because Tony's cologne? Gold.— Ali ˒ˏˑ. loki era ˒ˏˑ. (@wilytricksterx) June 9, 2021
I Know That Smell
prevnext
And like, well enough to tell there were TWO of him. Not just “oh I recognize that cologne” but “I know that smell well enough to recognize that there’s more of it than usual” 😭😭😭😭— cass (poss loki spoilers) 🌈🍖🔞 (@zombie_porno) June 9, 2021
Screaming
prevnext
#Loki SPOILER— cate ☾ (@foliedouche) June 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
also loki saying that he figured out that the avengers were time traveling because “you can smell the cologne of two tony starks” had me screaming
Pain
prevnext
loki mentioning tony’s cologne😂😂😂😂 Ok. pain— mayah (@strawberylips16) June 10, 2021
A Week of Laughs
prev
For the next week:
"Why are you laughing, Andrew"
"I'm thinking about Loki saying 'You can smell the cologne on two Tony Starks'"— Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) June 10, 2021