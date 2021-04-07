Loki Trailer Reveals Character's Magical Powers

✖

Even though we're still two months away from the debut of Loki, Marvel Studios has already unveiled a second trailer for the show, one that's packed to the brim with new footage. In addition to Tom Hiddleston, Marvel fans are treated to new looks of Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius and the rest of the team at the Time Variance Authority. Fans are also treated to a moment that teases the eponymous character's roots as one of the strongest sorcerers in the Marvel Universe.

In one of the trailer's fight sequences, Loki (Hiddleston) can be seen blasting a green blast of magic towards the unidentified person he's tussling with.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

We've already known Loki has at least some access to the magic within the Marvel Cinematic Universe because the character's God of Mischief nickname is largely derived from his ability to cast illusions. Here, it's a bit of a different scenario as the fan-favorite appears to be casting a spell similar to something the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) or Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would do. After all, the trio is some of the most powerful wielders of magic in Marvel's source material.

“Speaking of fan-favorite characters, Loki. The god of mischief will step out of his brother’s shadow and into his own series on Disney+ in May of next year,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said of the show last December at Disney's Investor Day. “The great Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki, and he’s joined in the series by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. As with our other shows coming to Disney+, we wanted to try something a little different. Explore a new genre for us at Marvel Studios. So, we’ve put Loki in the middle of his own crime thriller. If that sounds a little bit unusual, don’t worry, Loki is just as confused.”

Loki is set to hit Disney+ on June 11th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What other characters do you think could pop up in the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.