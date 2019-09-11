Loki Working Title Revealed for Marvel Studios Series

It looks like Marvel Studios is gearing up for their first foray into ongoing series as production is set to begin on Loki, bringing the God of Mischief back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his disappearing act in Avengers: Endgame. While we’re still not exactly sure who else will star in the series alongside Tom Hiddleston, or what the show will even be about, we might learn a lot more news soon because the Disney+ series has been given a working title.

According to a new listing in Production Weekly, Loki will be filming under the title of “River Cruise.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sometimes working titles can offer a hint of what fans can expect in the upcoming films, but Disney is increasingly secretive when it comes to their productions. Avengers: Endgame went under the working title of “Mary Lou,” while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was simply “trIXie”, emphasizing the roman numeral IX in reference to the saga’s episodic number.

We know that Loki will embark on a journey after acquiring the Tesseract, though it’s not clear what threat he’ll be facing. Hiddleston himself offered a tease during an interview with MTV News, explaining that the series will challenge Loki in unexpected ways.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” said Hiddleston. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

The actor previously expressed his continued desire to play Loki because of how much the character and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has affected fans.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people,” Hiddleston said to the Hollywood Reporter. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.”

He added, “Another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Loki is expected to premiere on Disney+ in the Spring of 2021.