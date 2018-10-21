Mr. Incredible Can’t Figure Out Why Marvel TV Shows Keep Getting Cancelled

The last few weeks have been pretty hard for Marvel fans due to the cancellations of both Iron Fist and Luke Cage at Netflix.

A Reddit user made light of the situation, using footage from The Incredibles to examine all of the cancelled series from Marvel, while also playing up the paranoia that people have for the future of Daredevil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video is pretty hilarious, but it’s also bittersweet given all of the awesome (and no-so awesome) shows that have been cancelled. Fans are still reeling over Agent Carter, while others are still holding out hope for Iron Fist and Luke Cage to reunite in a potential Heroes for Hire series.

There are rumors that the characters will continue in some capacity on Marvel Television, but the reality remains that some people in the cast and crew have lost their jobs.

Danny Rand actor Finn Jones posted on social media when the news of Iron Fist‘s cancellation came up, reflecting on all of the positive memories he’s had over the course of filming the series.

“With every end is a new beginning,” Jones posted on his social media accounts. “I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show. Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker also posted his thoughts on social media after his series’ shocking cancellation, which came after reports that the show was likely to be renewed.

“A lot memories. A lot of individual thank you calls to make,” Coker wrote. “Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer’s room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem’s Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always…”

There’s still no word on a fourth season of Daredevil, especially because the third season only just premiered on Netflix. The second season of The Punisher has also finished production with a release date likely to hit in the coming months, while the third season of Jessica Jones is currently filming.

But Marvel fans are understandably paranoid about the Netflix shows. Hopefully we get some clarity on their futures in the coming weeks.