Marvel Announces New ‘Luke Cage,’ ‘Iron Fist,’ ‘Daughters of the Dragon’ Series

Today during San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics continued its rollout of the Marvel Digital Originals lineup with new series starring Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and the Daughter of the Dragon, Colleen Wing and Misty Knight.

Like the Jessica Jones series that had a surprise debut just before Comic-Con began, these series will be released as double-sized (40-page) digital issues meant to cater to the binge-watching fans of the Marvel Television series.

Per IGN, Luke Cage is written by Anthony Del Col with art by Jahnroy Lindsay. Check out he solicitation text and Declan Shalvey’s cover art below:

Luke Cage #1

With Harlem in the grips of an unprecedented heat wave, the people look to their hero—the unbreakable man, Luke Cage! But the heat wave turns out to be the least of Harlem’s worries. Someone has their sights set on the city’s 1%, and the rich and powerful are dropping dead from mysterious illnesses. It’s up to Luke Cage to stop the killer—but he’s just received a grim diagnosis of his own…

A DOUBLE-SIZED Marvel Digital Original you don’t want to miss!

Written by Anthony Del Col

Art by Jahnoy Lindsay

Cover art by Declan Shalvey

Iron Fist: Phantom Limb is written by Clay McLeod Chapman with art Guillermo Sanna. Here are the solicitation text and Khoi Pham’s cover for the first issue:

Iron Fist: Phantom Limb #1

CONTAINS THE FIRST TWO CHAPTERS OF A BRAND NEW, DIGITAL-FIRST, IN-CONTINUITY SERIES!

A darkness is spreading through New York – something evil that preys on those who believe in the supernatural and the occult. And when palm readers and fortune tellers start turning up dead, the situation catches the attention of Danny Rand, AKA THE IRON FIST! But this might be one paranormal problem too great for even Danny to take on alone…

Written by Clay McLeod Chapman

Art by Guillermo Sanna

Cover art by Khoi Pham

Finally, Daughters of the Dragon comes from the creative team of writer Jed MacKay and artist Travel Foreman. Here are the cover and solicitation text:

Daughters of the Dragon #1

A DOUBLE-SIZED Marvel Digital Original you don’t want to miss! MISTY KNIGHT and COLLEEN WING have stolen the shows on Marvel’s LUKE CAGE, IRON FIST and DEFENDERS on Netflix and now they have their own MDO series! This duo has been fighting crime as the Daughters of the Dragon for years but with Misty’s new job with the FBI, does this mean the two are splitzies? NOT ON YOUR LIFE! A crazy adventure that Colleen initiates puts comics’ two greatest ass-kickers on a collision course with a weird and scary side of the Marvel Universe that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Travel Foreman

