‘Luke Cage’ Showrunners Tease Heroes for Hire Theme in Season 2

It sounds like Luke Cage may be becoming a Hero for Hire in Marvel's Luke Cage Season 2 on Netflix.

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker teased that becoming a Hero for Hire is a major theme of the show's second season.

"What makes Luke Cage different than any superhero is he uses a semblance of his real name and then he doesn't wear a mask," Coker told Variety. "One of the things we explore is why should he be different than a police officer or a fireman, in that they get paid for what they do and they are equally, in their own ways, heroic."

The first trailer for Marvel's Luke Cage Season Two also seemed to suggest that Luke may be going into the hero business in the show's second season. Another big clue is the involvement of Iron Fist, Luke Cage's business partner in the Marvel Comics universe. Iron Fist is played by Finn Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jones is a special guest star in Marvel's Luke Cage Season 2.

Coker has previously said that he hopes Iron Fist's appearance in Luke Cage will redeem the MCU version of the character with fans for whom Iron Fist's own series made a poor first impression.

"I think—I'm hoping—that you'll feel that your prayers have been answered the way that Iron Fist fits into [Season 2], and his interactions with Luke," Coker said. "It doesn't bother me that people have criticized Iron Fist on his series and on The Defenders. I'm arrogant enough to think that Iron Fist appearing on our show has a different sensibility. And so, it's like—that's the thing—I'm not dissuaded by that because Iron Fist, I think, is a dope character. And I think when you see Iron Fist within the realm of Luke Cage, and the way that we do things, I think—hopefully—that people are going to come to appreciate the character differently, and hopefully that swagger that he'll get from appearing in the Luke Cage universe will carry over into [Iron Fist Season 2]."

Mike Colter stars as Luke Cage. He's joined by returning cast members Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Black Mariah, and Theo Rossi as Shades in the new season, as well as newcomers Mustafa Shakir as Bushmaster and Gabrielle Dennis as Tilda Johnson.

Marvel's Luke Cage is now streaming on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel and Netflix projects include Iron Fist Season Two, The Punisher Season Two, Daredevil Season Three, and Jessica Jones Season Three.