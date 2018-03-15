‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released Online

Step right up! Get your first look at the highly-anticipated second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage!

Earlier this morning, it was reported that a teaser for Luke Cage Season 2 on Netflix had been released, but the video was quickly taken down. All anyone was left with was a release date; June 22.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long after however, the teaser came back online, giving fans the first look at the upcoming installment of Luke Cage‘s solo series. You can watch the full teaser in the video above!

“Yo, I’m Luke Cage,” says Mike Colter to the camera to begin the teaser. “You can’t burn me. You can’t blast me. And you definitely can’t break me! You wanna test me? Step up, I’m right here!”

This challenge is played over a couple of new scenes from the upcoming season. The most notable of which features a truck exploding, and Luke Cage walking away, covered in flames. The hero is also seen getting riddled with bullets, jumping off of buildings, and flipping grown men over tables. It’s clear that Luke hasn’t lost a step since working with The Defenders last year.

Here is the official logline for the new season:

After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem, with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

Luke Cage Season 2 will be the second Marvel series to debut a new installment on Netflix this year. The second season of Jessica Jones, the series where Cage first appeared, is set to premiere later this week, on March 8.

Mike Colter stars alongside Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis, and Rosario Dawson. Famed actress Lucy Liu directed the first episode of the new season. Luke Cage is executive produced by showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, Jim Chory, and Jeph Loeb. Marvel Television produces the series in association with ABC Studios and Netflix.

All 13 episodes of Luke Cage Season 2 will be available on Netflix on June 22. The first season is currently available for streaming.

Are you excited for the second season of Luke Cage? Let us know in the comments below!