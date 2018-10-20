‘Luke Cage’ Showrunner Makes Statement After Show’s Unexpected Cancellation

Showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has released a statement following the cancellation of Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix.

Coker’s message looks back on the good times he had with all of those who worked on Luke Cage‘s two seasons.

“A lot [of] memories,” Coker tweeted. “A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer’s room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem’s Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always…”

Those last two words are a variation on Luke Cage‘s “always forward” motto. Those words were also used on an image shared by the official Marvel’s Luke Cage social media account following the announcement of the show’s cancellation.

The cancelation of Luke Cage comes just one week after Netflix announced that it would not renew Marvel’s Iron Fist. The cancellations of both shows has left some Marvel fans wondering if the two series will be combined into a single Heroes for Hire television series.

That would actually be similar to Luke Cage and Iron Fist’s comic book publishing history. Iron Fist’s solo comic book series was canceled by Marvel due to low sales. Danny Rand then joined the cast of Luke Cage with issue #47. As of issue #50, the series was given the new title Power Man and Iron Fist and one of the greatest partnerships solidified.

The official statement released by Marvel and Netflix on Luke Cage‘s cancelation gave no indication of the character’s future:

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

When Iron Fist was canceled, the statement indicated that Danny Rand will appear in other Marvel Television series:

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

The cancelations of Luke Cage and Iron Fist have also led to speculation that this could be the first phase of Marvel Television’s migration to Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three just debuted on Netflix. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three and Marvel’s The Punisher Season Three are also still in the works.