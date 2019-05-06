Luke Cage Star Mike Colter Reveals What Other Marvel Hero He Would Play

If Luke Cage is gone for good, series star Mike Colter has an idea what other Marvel character he’d play. In an appearance at Fan Expo Dallas this weekend, Colter revealed that he wouldn’t mind having a shot to play the Incredible Hulk.

“I always joke, if there is a job where you get to be, like, Bruce Banner, and you get really mad and you get to be the Hulk, but then you really shouldn’t get that mad and hulk out,” Colter said. “It’s like you’re the Hulk, but you’re not really the Hulk, so I get that. Then all of a sudden it’s like “Cut!” Then, to do the green-screen thing, the CGI thing, so it’s like you’re just playing the Hulk in between the moments where you’re not the Hulk. Then the rest of the Hulk thing, you are the Hulk.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Colter then threw it back to the days of the classic Hulk show, giving a nod to the show’s stars Lou Ferrigno and Bill Bigsby on their roles in the ground-breaking show.

“It was really awesome seeing in the old days with Lou Ferrigno and Bill Bigsby,” the actor continued. “Bill Bigsby did the Bruce Banner part and they’d throw him across the bar, cut to getting really pissed off, and then the big green guy pops up. I love that. So, maybe the Hulk.”

After the second season ended on a cliffhanger, Netflix sent Luke Cage to the chopping block alongside the rest of the Marvel shows on the streaming giant. Colter himself had previously said the writer’s room wrote upwards of half of the third season.

Both seasons of Luke Cage are now streaming on Netflix.

What would you think of Colter as the Incredible Hulk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!