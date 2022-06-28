Madame Web Star Teases Physical Prep for Spider-Man Spinoff, Production Start Revealed

The upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web will reportedly start shooting next month, with star Dakota Johnson revealing that she's been putting in the physical preparation to add muscle in order to be involved in as many stunts as possible. Given that it is a superhero adventure, there will surely be a variety of action sequences, but the mysterious nature of the character and the minimal details about the new film will spark speculation among fans about what types of stunts could be featured in the film. Madame Web is currently slated to hit theaters on July 7, 2023.

In a cover story on Johnson, Vanity Fair detailed, "In July, she'll be at an undisclosed location on the set of her first action movie, Marvel's Madame Web, for which she's putting on some muscle so she can do as many stunts as the insurance policy allows: 'I feel like I can probably do some Tom Cruise stuff,' she says excitedly."

Joining Johnson in the film are Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim, with S.J. Clarkson directing from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Details about Madame Web are relatively limited, with a previous report claiming the film "will be an origin story of the clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world."

Despite the excitement surrounding the announced cast members, no confirmed details have emerged about who could be playing which iconic Marvel figures. While Johnson confirmed she was physically preparing for the role, costar Sweeney previously detailed the research she has been doing on the franchise.

"I've been ordering a bunch of comic books," Sweeney shared with Variety when discussing her preparation for the project. "There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

Stay tuned for details on the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web before it lands in theaters on July 7, 2023. Another Spider-Man spinoff, Kraven the Hunter, is set to hit theaters on January 13, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments!