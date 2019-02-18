Marvel Fan Imagines Mahershala Ali as Blade

For Marvel fans, the promised land truly is a fully and complete Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which every character that Marvel previously sold off to other studios can be free to play alongside the Avengers. Well, one such character that came back into the fold is Blade, and fans have been thirsty to find out where, when, and how Marvel’s vampire-hunting badass will reappear within the MCU.

Well, the “where, when, how,” are still big unanswered questions – but for fan artist BossLogic, there is one clear choice as to “who” should be the MCU Blade!

This image of Oscar-winning (and current Oscar-nominated) actor Mahershala Ali as the MCU Blade was inspired by Ali’s recent appearance as villain character “Vector” in the anime-adaptation Alita: Battle Angel. If you haven’t seen the film (you can get all the details in our podcast, below): Ali’s “Vector” spends most of his screen time wearing some dark shades that definitely invoke the iconic swagger of Wesley Snipe’s Blade, in the late ’90s / early ’00s movie series. As one fan puts it: Now we can’t unsee this.

Blade’s future in the MCU is still uncertain right now. For a long time, fans were behind the idea of a Blade series being added to the Marvel Netflix Universe; now that the Marvel Netflix Universe has ended, that’s no longer a possibility. Marvel Studios still hasn’t revealed any interest in creating a horror-themed wing of their brand (that honor rests with Sony’s Spider-Man spinoffs); the most we’ve gotten is the MCU reboot of Ghost Rider, who was folded into the Agents of SHIELD TV series.

Meanwhile, Mahershala Ali is coming up on his second Oscars, where he’s once again nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Green Book, after winning the same award for Moonlight in 2016. Of course, Ali is also tearing up the small screen in the current season of HBO’s True Detective, so he really could be a fit wherever Disney and Marvel decided to position their new Blade.

