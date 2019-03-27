Maisie Williams Confirms ‘The New Mutants’ Reshoots Have Not Happened

The purchase of 20th Century Fox has finally completed, and now the Walt Disney Company as a lot of more assets in its vast library. Many fans are excited about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the X-Men coming into the picture. But there’s still more movies to go before the inevitable reboot, including the strange and confusing mess that is The New Mutants.

The movie’s release date was delayed for over a year, meant to be released last April and is now set for later this August. The film was supposed to have received reshoots, but according to actress Maisie Williams, those never took place.

Williams spoke with Rolling Stone about the project, bluntly saying, “who knows when the f*ck that’s gonna come out.” She explained the reshoots were meant to “make it scarrier,” as previous reports indicated. But she makes it clear that those reshoots have yet to happen.

When the reshoots were first made public, some of the cast toed the company line and supported the decision, including Williams’ co-star Anya Taylor-Joy.

“I think we’re making the movie that we set out to make, in the beginning,” Taylor-Joy told Collider last year. “That’s what we’re going to end up delivering to people. It feels like the movie we all signed up to do, which is good.”

Director Josh Boone explained that The New Mutants was pitched as the start of a trilogy, with each one having its own unique take on the horror genre.

“We brought it to Fox as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s,” he said. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they’re all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie. Our take was just go examine the horror genre through comic book movies and make each one its own distinct sort of horror film. Drawing from the big events that we love in the comics.”

Since then, Boone has gone on to begin his adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, with no word of reshoots taking place less than five months before the film’s supposed premiere. And Taylor-Joy herself also seems less supportive of the plans for the movie.

“It’s coming your way at some point,” she said while promoting Glass, but we’ll be shocked if the reshoots happen before it finally premieres.

The New Mutants is currently scheduled to hit theaters on August 2nd. Who knows if it actually happens.