‘Major X’ Sells Out Ahead Of Release

Rob Liefeld’s Major X is right around the corner, but it has already accomplished an impressive feat before it even hits comic stores. Marvel announced today that the big first issue of Major X has already sold out, and now it will get a new cover for its second printing. The new cover shows Major X unmasked, though we don’t know who the new character is just yet. We’ll find out hopefully after reading the full issue, but it seems plenty of people are interested in finding out too, and that’s great news for the character.

“He hails from another existence, which is called the ‘X-istence’ — a mutant Shangri-La, a safe haven that has been a realm where mutantkind has lived in peace and harmony,” Liefeld teased to EW of the new character in a recent interview. “There are some familiar faces that he has forged this other society with. But then a terrible event happens within the X-istence that causes Major X to cross over and land in the Marvel Universe that we know.”

Major X was actually thought of back in 1992, but Liefeld decided to keep the character in his pocket for a later day.

“This was a storyline that was on my list of things to do in 1992 before the landscape changed,” said Liefeld. “It’s either late ’91, early ’92, it was in New York and they were having an X-Men … they’d brought everybody in to plot the future of the X-Men. Major X was in my notebook, I just didn’t speak up at the time because there were other voices that were really, I think, dying to be heard. And I think guys like myself and Jim Lee at the time were quiet because we were flat out, we were tired, man. We were tired. We had been going at mach speed with the X office for about three years at that point. And I think we just were looking for maybe some new challenge at the time, but you always want to go back and revisit old threads, especially ones that haven’t been … I feel like this is new territory. That’s the exciting part. The other thing is the instincts. Just like the instincts to bring Cable and Deadpool and Domino. It just felt like the right time and the right place, and you know, all you got is your instincts when you’re making art. And I’m gambling that this is the right time and the right place for Major X to make his play.”

MAJOR X #1

Written ROB LIEFELD

Art by ROB LIEFELD (issue #1)

Covers by ROB LIEFELD

Major X hits comic stores on April 3rd.

