Man Tries to Trademark Wakanda Wine Festival After Black Panther Success

Following on the heels of Black Panther‘s massive box office success and the cultural phenomenon the movie has become, a Texas man wants to trademark the “Wakanda Wine Fest.”

…Well, you’ve got to admire his ingenuity.

According to The Blast, Davon Hatcheet of Texas filed for the trademark, which he says would be used for “charitable donation services, namely, providing educational special events, seminars, workshops in the field of wine.”

That educational/academic language is basically why Comic Con International is a non-profit organization in spite of all the millions of dollars in revenue that flow through San Diego every summer.

It is unclear whether such a trademark would be issued. Marvel could certainly contest it, since they have a long-standing connection to the word and the use of “Wakanda” in such an event would be likely to create brand confusion.

Marvel and Disney reportedly filed a number of marks in November of last year, although none of them were specifically for a wine festival.

