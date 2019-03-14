Mark Ruffalo Answers ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler Questions with Lie Detector Test

Avengers: Endgame is finally being released in theaters next month, and fans are dying to know what’s in store for our favorite group of heroes. Mark Ruffalo, who is best known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk, is notorious for letting spoilers slip, so he’s always the go-to MCU actor for those seeking secrets.

Ruffalo recently visited The Tonight Show, and Jimmy Fallon decided to give the actor a lie detector test while asking questions about the upcoming film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh, come on!,” Ruffalo says when he sees the lie detector. “That’s not cool! This is on TV, man!”

“We can cut this, right?,” he nervously adds. “What kind of questions are you gonna ask me?”

Fallon explains that if Ruffalo is lying or nervous, the lights on the machine will blink and the needles will move faster.

“I don’t wanna get fired again,” Ruffalo exclaims. In fact, when the new Avengers: Endgame was released earlier today, Ruffalo was surprised to see he still had a job.

“Is the Hulk secretly a shapeshifting alien known as a Skrull?,” Fallon asks.

“What? No, Jimmy! I can’t answer that, man,” a distressed Ruffalo replies.

According to the test, that’s a lie.

“Are there any hidden clues in the latest Avengers trailer that no one has figured out yet?.” Fallon asks.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Ruffalo answers. LIE! “This is BS,” he yells at the machine.

“Do Bruce Banner and Black Widow finally get together romantically in the new movie?,” Fallon asks next.

“Jimmy, I can’t answer,” Ruffalo laughs. The actor is hilariously distressed as the machine detects more lies and the crowd goes wild at the prospect of some Brutasha news.

Fallon decided to go a little easier on Ruffalo with the next question. “Is Don Cheadle sexier than you?,” he asked.

“Yes. Yes!,” Ruffalo answers. When the machine does not detect a lie, he gives another resounding, “Yes!” and celebrates.

Next, Fallon whips out a Hulk action figure and Ruffalo adorably proclaims, “I love him!”

Finally, Fallon concludes the segment with a tough one.

“Is everyone who disappeared from the snap from Thanos actually gone, or is there anyway they can come back?,” he asks.

“You know what, Jimmy. I’m outta here,” Ruffalo says before snapping himself out of the show. Nice effects, Tonight Show!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

