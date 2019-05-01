Mark Ruffalo and the Cast of Avengers: Endgame Promote Limited Edition Shirts for Charity

Avengers: Endgame hasn’t even been out a week, and it’s already broken numerous box office records and is on track to become the highest grossing movie of all time (it’s already made over $1.3 billion). The film’s cast has been busy promoting their characters’ final showdown with Thanos, but there’s another threat they want to bring attention to. According to a post shared by Mark Ruffalo, the Avengers cast is promoting a new set of limited edition shirts, and all of the proceeds will go to support The Solutions Project’s 100% campaign for clean energy.

Saw a few friends from work rocking some limited edition #AvengersEndgame t-shirts and supporting @100isnow’s commitment to climate justice. Grab a shirt today ➡️ https://t.co/xGclrhXtHM pic.twitter.com/szXsdYdR94 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 1, 2019

“Saw a few friends from work rocking some limited edition #AvengersEndgame t-shirts and supporting @100isnow’s commitment to climate justice,” Ruffalo wrote.

As you can see, the above images show Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, and Ruffalo all rocking the shirts. Cheadle has been heavily involved with the campaign along with Ruffalo.

The 100% Campaign “shines a light on people who are at the forefront of our transition to a world powered by the wind, water, and sun.” They are “committing 100% to racial and gender justice by supporting frontline leaders making 100% clean energy for all, happen.”

You learn more about the 100% Campaign here, follow the Solutions Project on Twitter here, and the 100% Campaign on Twitter here.

You can get your own limited edition Avengers shirt here. The merch will be available for five more days, so hurry up and donate.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

