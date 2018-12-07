Mark Ruffalo Had a Different ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Title in Mind

The first trailer for Avengers 4 was finally released today and it has the Internet abuzz. Our first look at the MCU film has left us with a million questions, but we have at least one definitive answer: the film is officially titled Avengers: Endgame.

While people are out tweeting their fan theories and speculations, some of the MCU cast are also sharing their thoughts on the trailer. Mark Ruffalo, best known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk, admitted on Twitter that Endgame wasn’t the title he would have gone for…

I see that @marvel didn’t take my “Avengers: Register to Vote” title suggestion, but we’re cool. Can’t wait for you too see this one 🤯 pic.twitter.com/c1xmCGpIAN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 7, 2018

“I see that @marvel didn’t take my “Avengers: Register to Vote” title suggestion,” Ruffalo joked, “but we’re cool.” Ruffalo has been very vocal about today’s political climate, especially when it came time to vote in November. It’s no surprise that he’d use the wide reach of the trailer to remind people that there are always more elections around the corner.

“Can’t wait for you too see this one,” he added with a mind-blown emoji.

We love that endearing spelling error! Ruffalo was probably tweeting in a rushed excitement, just like the rest of the world. WE CAN RELATE.

We’re also inclined to relate to the choice of a mind-blown emoji, especially considering everything we have to unpack from only two minutes and thirty-five seconds of footage.

The trailer may have left us with burning questions, but at least it gave us a glimpse of Ruffalo, who has been doing his best to avoid spilling the movie’s secrets (a problem that keeps getting him into trouble). While we did get a look at Banner, we’re wondering what’s happening with The Hulk, who had trouble surfacing in Avengers: Infinity War.

The actor is very active on social media, constantly spreading love to his MCU castmates. Yesterday, he took to Twitter to congratulate his Black Panther pals on their Golden Globe nominations. He also recently shared his excitement for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie, and plugged a Marvel mural that’s currently on display in New York. We love a supportive team member, onscreen and off!

While Ruffalo may be very Marvel-focused at the moment, the actor does have some exciting projects in the works that are outside the realm of comics. It was recently announced that he’ll be starring in Todd Haynes’ upcoming film about Robert Bilott. You can also catch him in 2019’s Newsflash, which he’s acting in alongside Seth Rogen and Logan Lerman.

Avengers: Endgame will be arriving in theaters on April 26, 2019.