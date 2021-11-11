Mark Ruffalo Has the Perfect Response to Paul Rudd Being the Sexiest Man Alive

People Magazine has named Paul Rudd 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive, making him one of the many Marvel actors to earn the title. The Ant-Man star is 52-years-old, and the Internet loves to joke about his agelessness. Former Sexiest Man Alive, Ryan Reynolds, had a hilarious response to Rudd winning the title, and even joked that the actor must have a pact with Satan since he’s “aging backward.” Other Marvel stars took to the Internet to celebrate Rudd’s win, including Jeremy Renner. Mark Ruffalo also posted on Instagram yesterday, becoming the latest star to comment on Rudd’s lack of aging.

“Is that Paul Rudd…#sexiestmanalive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man. I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title,” Ruffalo wrote. Paul Bettany, another Marvel star, commented on the post, saying, “That he is.” You can view Ruffalo’s post, which features a very funny clip, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rudd’s next Marvel appearance will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently in post-production and is set to be released in the United States on July 28, 2023. In the meantime, In the threequel, Rudd’s Ant-Man/Scott Lang will be joined by returning stars Evangeline Lilly (Wasp/Hope Van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne). The movie will also feature Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors, who made his MCU debut in the finale of Loki as “He Who Remains.” Majors will be playing Kang the Conquerer in the third Ant-Man movie, presumably another version of his character from the multiverse.

As for Ruffalo, the actor recently made a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which had some fans confused. In Avengers: Endgame, Bruce Banner transforms into Professor Hulk, a combo of himself and the Hulk. However, when he’s seen at the end of Shang-Chi, he’s Bruce again. Whatever the reason for Bruce’s new, old appearance, it’s likely we’ll get an explanation in She-Hulk, which is coming to Disney+ next year. The show will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers. It was also recently rumored that a World War Hulk movie could be in the works.

Congrats to the Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd!