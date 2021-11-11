Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner Reacts to Marvel Co-Star Paul Rudd Winning Sexiest Man Alive

It’s that time of year again when People Magazine announces the “Sexiest Man Alive.” Many Marvel stars have won the title in the past, including Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Bradly Cooper, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, and Michael B. Jordan. This year, the honor belongs to Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd. Many people took to social media yesterday to celebrate Rudd’s win, including Reynolds, who had a hilarious response. Another Marvel star, Jeremy Renner, also took to Instagram yesterday to comment on the news, and he shared a delightful photo in the process.

“Congrats to my friend Paul Rudd, ‘sexiest man alive’ !!! …. From your friend, who looks tremendous, in the dark… like ‘zero light handsome’ 😂😉. #paulrudd,” Renner wrote. Many celebrities commented on the post, including actor Justin Long, who joked, “Sexiest congratulatory post!” You can check out Renner’s photo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rudd’s next Marvel appearance will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently in post-production and is set to be released in the United States on July 28, 2023. In the meantime, Rudd is set to appear later this month in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door.

As for the upcoming Ant-Man threequel, Rudd’s Ant-Man/Scott Lang will be joined by returning stars Evangeline Lilly (Wasp/Hope Van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne). The movie will also feature Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors, who made his MCU debut in the finale of Loki as “He Who Remains.” Majors will be playing Kang the Conquerer in the third Ant-Man movie, presumably another version of his character from the multiverse.

Recently, Rudd spoke about working with Majors. “I’ve loved everything he’s done, and I see what he’s doing in this, and I’m knocked out by it,” Rudd told Variety. “It is really fun to bring new people into the fold, and the enthusiasm that people have is palpable.” Soon after, Majors shared some praise in return. “You know, it does feel great,” Majors told Variety when they brought up Rudd’s kind words. “Paul’s a veteran. We don’t have the Avengers without Ant-Man. He’s our leader on set, and we’re almost there. He’s been instrumental in allowing me to land in the world.”

What do you think of the choice of Paul Rudd as Sexiest Man Alive? Let us know in the comments!