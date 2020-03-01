Mark Ruffalo Jokes He Would Pick Martin Scorsese To Direct A Marvel Movie

Mark Ruffalo is not one to be shy on the Internet and this weekend he joked that he would love to see Martin Scorsese make a Marvel movie. During an appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, the Hulk actor got asked which director he hasn’t worked with before would be his selection to do an MCU picture with him. There is no doubt that the more grounded signature style of Scorsese would produce a wildly different entry in the series. But, his comments about the franchise late last year mean that he probably isn’t waiting by the phone for a call from Kevin Feige. The crowd seemed to get a giant kick out of the response and its easy to see why with a personality like Ruffalo.

“That a good one, that’s really hard. That hasn’t done any Marvel movies?” he asked. “Martin Scorsese? I have worked with him, but I think he would make an amazing Marvel movie. It would be so dark. It would look a lot like Joker. That’s a great question, I need to put more time into that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The crowd was obviously enjoying the jokes and off-the-cuff banter from Ruffalo. It just shows that months after that initial firestorm around the “Marvel movies are not Cinema” comments, those words still linger in both fans and performers’ minds. For his part, the decorated filmmaker hasn’t budged off his position, despite teasing from his daughter and the Internet at large. For those who haven’t read the complete statement in Empire magazine, here it is:

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese explained. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Scorsese would expound on his point more on Popcorn with Peter Travers. He basically said that he had seen enough of them and staked out his points in more detail.

“It might be cinema to the kids seeing those films, but I don’t get it,” Scorsese said. “Or least let me put it this way: I’ve seen one or two, that’s enough. Because it’s the same thing over and over, you know?… I think what makes cinema, to me… ultimately, it’s something that, for some reason, stays with you so that a few years later you can watch it again. Or ten years later you watch it again, and it’s different. In other words, there’s more to learn about yourself, or about life. That’s interesting.”