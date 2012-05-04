Mark Ruffalo Reflects on Avengers: "What a True Honor It Has Been To Be a Part of the MCU"

✖

May the 4th might be a day most people associate with Star Wars, but it's also an important date in Marvel history. On this day ten years ago, The Avengers hit theatres. At the time, it was the first major team up in the MCU and saw Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) fighting Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and saving the day in the Battle of New York. The Avengers also marked the first time Ruffalo appeared as Hulk, so the actor took to social media today to celebrate his tenth MCU anniversary.

"#AvengersAssemble! Can you believe it's been 10 years since the premiere?! What a true honor it has been to be a part of the MCU. Here's to the future and more thrilling stories to be told! 💚 @chrisevans @robertdowneyjr @chrishemsworth @jeremyrenner @twhiddleston," Ruffalo posted on Twitter. You can check out the tweet below:

Ruffalo clearly loves being a part of the MCU and often posts online when a new Marvel project is released. The actor may have been in the franchise for a decade, but his time playing the Hulk is not over. The actor recently made a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which had some fans confused. In Avengers: Endgame, Bruce Banner transforms into Professor Hulk, a combo of himself and the Hulk. However, when he's seen at the end of Shang-Chi, he's Bruce again. Whatever the reason for Bruce's new, old appearance, it's likely we'll get an explanation in She-Hulk, which is coming to Disney+ this year. The show will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers. It was also rumored last year that a World War Hulk movie could be in the works.

An excerpt from the book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed how Ruffalo consulted with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about the future of Hulk and how he struggled to play the character before Thor: Ragnarok. Feige asked Ruffalo where he wanted to take hulk after Avengers: Age of Ultron. "I knew Banner fairly well, but I still didn't know the Hulk. He was a mystery to me," Ruffalo explained. "When we get into Ultron, there's that scene where Wanda Maximoff puts the juju on him, where he's berserking. What is he afraid of?," he asked. "It's Banner. The only thing in the universe that Hulk is afraid of is Banner."

Happy 10th Anniversary, The Avengers and Mark Ruffalo!