Mark Ruffalo Has Perfect Response to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tweet About Umbrellas

Earlier this week, Robert Downey Jr. posted an image of Iron Man and Captain America figures that quickly went viral. The image sparked numerous reactions from users, with even Avengers: Endgame co-star Mark Ruffalo getting in on the action, while also making a joke about Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. The original post featured a reference to using Captain America’s shield as an umbrella to protect the heroes from showering sparks, with Ruffalo referencing that Holland was quite familiar with umbrellas. Ruffalo’s comments were a reference to Holland’s appearance on Lip Sync Battle where he performed a routine to Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

I think @TomHolland1996 knows a thing or two about umbrellas… pic.twitter.com/zS78NbOPlo — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 14, 2019

Holland’s routine on the show not only featured Holland mouthing the words to the track, but also saw him strip down to a dress and a wig while elaborately swinging an umbrella around. Ruffalo included a GIF of the routine in case it wasn’t immediately obvious what he was referencing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ruffalo wasn’t the only one to reply to Downey’s original tweet, as Chris Evans also got in on the action.

“BFFs let you share their umbrellas, right [Chris Evans]?” Downey Jr. wrote on Twitter, though Evans was quick to point out a technicality about the ownership of the shield in the photo. Evans clarified, “Technically it’s YOUR umbrella. But I’m happy to hold it.”

Ruffalo and Holland are often connected to one another, as the two have built a reputation of being the ones who accidentally reveal information about the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is meant to be kept secret. Holland, for example, confirmed before the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming that he was signed on for sequels, while Ruffalo accidentally broadcast the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok after having difficulty shutting down the streaming capabilities of his phone at the film’s premiere.

“It’s no coincidence that it’s always Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo because those two are such genuine, sweet, open, vulnerable human beings,” Evangeline Lilly previously explained to SYFY Wire. “Their nature is not cagey or to hide, lie, and defend. They’re just lovers whose arms are wide open to the world.”

While Holland’s Spider-Man has yet to appear in promotional materials for Avengers: Endgame, we will likely see his reunion with Captain America, Iron Man, and Bruce Banner when the film hits theaters on April 26th.

What do you think of Ruffalo’s tweet? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!