Marvel’s 80th Anniversary Adidas AM4 Joe Quesada Sneakers Are Available Now

At New York Comic Con 2019 earlier this month, adidas Speedfactory, Marvel, and Foot Locker teamed up to release two exclusive editions of the AM4 at the Foot Locker 34th St. Herald Square location. Today those designs became available to the masses.

The AM4 Marvel 80 Vol. 1 features a large Marvel logo that blends into the iconic adidas Three Stripes, along with an “80” graphic near the heel. The AM4 Marvel 80 Vol. 2 colorway features a collage of comic corner boxes and an “80 Years” graphic. Both of these styles are available to order here at Foot Locker in men’s and boys sizes for $150. If they sell out, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find them here on eBay alongside the previously released Captain Marvel and Thanos designs.

Note that the sneakers were designed by Joe Quesada, who was recently shifted from Marvel Chief Creative Officer to the EVP Creative Director after the Kevin Feige shakeup. That begs the question – how would these sneakers have been different with Kevin Feige at the helm? We’re guessing they would have been hats.

Quesada notes the following about the collaboration:

“Some of the true joys of my career at Marvel are all the unique opportunities that have come my way, things that I could never have anticipated being a part of like creating two different, exclusive sneaker designs for Adidas and Foot Locker celebrating Marvel’s 80th anniversary. I had such a blast designing them and I hope Marvel and Adidas fans have as much fun wearing them.”

