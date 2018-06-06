Avengers 4 won’t hit theaters until May 3, 2019 and while that’s a long time for fans to wait to find out what’s next for the heroes following Thanos’ devastating finger snap, it’s an even longer wait for stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

No, we don’t mean in terms of actually being a longer amount of time, though arguably the stars have had to sit with their secrets longer since they made the movie. We mean in terms of having to somehow manage to not spoil various elements of the film. While the Marvel Studios goes to great lengths to guard against spoilers, especially when it comes to the two-part Thanos saga, spoilers still manage to get out. After all, Mark Ruffalo really did spoil kind of Infinity War nearly a year before its release by letting slip on Good Morning America that “everybody dies”. Not everyone died, but such a huge swath of heroes – and the rest of the universe – did which makes Ruffalo’s slip a pretty significant spoiler in our book.

With that in mind, we’re taking a look at all of the potential spoilers stars of the upcoming Avengers 4 might have dropped. Everything from possible titles for the still-unnamed film to what characters might make an appearance to who somehow gets out the film alive and more are collected here. While we will have to wait until next May to find out which ones truly were spoilers and which ones ended up being red herrings, for now it’s fun to try to figure out which “leaks” are the biggest — and what that might mean’s in store for Avengers 4.

Read on for which Marvel actors have revealed the biggest spoilers for Avengers 4!

Gwyneth Paltrow

In Avengers: Infinity War, Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) tells Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) about a dream he has in which they have a child together. Now, as Tony is telling Pepper this the pair are still in the planning stages for their wedding, planning that gets interrupted by Thanos’ invasion. Tony heads off to stop the Mad Titan engaged and (in theory) without children.

Yet, Paltrow made an interesting comment in the official Avengers: Infinity War Magazine that may have revealed what’s in store for Tony and Pepper in the sequel.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

If Paltrow was talking about her scenes in Avengers 4, which is entirely possible given the nature of the back-to-back production schedule, it means that we’re looking at a time jump after the events of Avengers: Infinity War — a time jump that may just include a wedding and a baby.

Letitia Wright

In Infinity War, Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) doesn’t make it to Earth to team up with the Avengers and take on Thanos. That means that he’s not part of the Battle of Wakanda and, therefore, never crosses paths with Shuri (Leticia Wright).

However, at a London Comic Con appearance, Wright was asked who she most enjoyed working with behind-the-scenes of Avengers: Infinity War and her answer caught fan attention.

“Chris Pratt was genuinely a great person,” Wright said. “He would like give me Bible scriptures out of nowhere and then do a dance and leave. He’s great. I love Chris Pratt.”

With their characters having not crossed paths in Infinity War, it’s possible that she’s actually referencing Avengers 4 which could mean that Shuri may have survived Thanos’ balancing of the universe — and that Star-Lord somehow comes back to interact with her. It’s also in line with something Sebastian Stan said, but keep reading. We’ll get to that soon enough.

Dave Bautista

Drax may have been among the losses in Infinity War, but fans haven’t seen the last of Dave Bautista or Drax just yet. The actor revealed to Collider recently that he knows that Drax will be back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which means he’s likely to somehow appear in Avengers 4, too.

Of course, Bautista didn’t see this as too big of a spoiler himself, but largely because he has no idea how everything will come together for Drax to survive.

“That’s the only reason I’m not so concerned about giving any spoilers or giving anything away that Marvel would be mad because I said before, before the film even came out, that I’ve already filmed three and four, so I hope they won’t be p****d!” he said. “And if they are, I’m gonna get an earful. I don’t know how they’re gonna put this all together. I don’t know how its gonna pan out and how it’s all going to turn out.”

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau, the director whose Iron Man kicked off the MCU, may not have appeared in Infinity War, but he will show up in Avengers 4.

The director, who happens to play Tony Stark’s bodyguard Happy Hogan revealed on the Marvel livestream for the Infinity War premiere that he will be portraying Hogan in the film.

“And I’m in…I think I can say I’m in the next movie, Avengers 4,” Favreau said. “Is that fair to say?”

Maybe he’s part of Tony and Pepper’s wedding? We shall see.

Zoe Saldana

Gamora’s fate was a critical element of Avengers: Infinity War with Thanos sacrificing her in order to obtain the Soul Stone. However, Zoe Saldana made a comment that seemed to hint that Gamora may not be dead after all.

“At least for me, it felt like a [to be continued], because I knew that we will have to all come back, at some point this fall, and finish up the fourth installment of Avengers,” Saldana shared with E! Live From the Red Carpet of saying goodbye to her co-stars after filming. “It felt like see you later, not like a formal goodbye.”

Zoe Saldana…again

The title of Avengers 4 is still a mystery, but Saldana may have let slip at least one title for the film formerly known as Avengers: Infinity War Part II.

Back in 2017, Saldana told The BBC’s Lizo Mzimbia that Avengers 4 was, at the time, called Infinity Gauntlet.

“We’re in the middle of it,” Saldana said. “I think that the Guardians just shot their part when it comes to Infinity War‘s, like, the first part. And we all have to go back for Gauntlet later this year.”

It was a curious mention at the time, but this may very well be the first confirmed Avengers 4 spoiler of sorts. A recent report by MCU Cosmic claims that the one consistent name that cast and crew used while working on Avengers 4 was Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has point-blank denied that Avengers 4 would be titled Infinity Gauntlet so that’s not likely to be the final title, but it may have been a working one.

Chris Hemsworth

Thor may have last been seen surviving Thanos’ finger snap, but Chris Hemsworth’s contractual obligations to the MCU are expected to be wrapping up with Avengers 4.

However, in an Instagram video Hemsworth recently gave fans some serious hope that not only will Thor make it out of Avengers 4, but that he might return as Thor Odinson for another movie.

“It was the biggest superhero film opening ever,” the actor said. “The film continues to smash records left right and center and, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — it’s all thanks to you guys.”

Continuing, Hemsworth dropped a small hint about the future of the MCU and how he may fit into it.

“Thank you so much, everyone who continues to support these characters and the Marvel Universe,” he said before adding, “We’re going to keep trying to crank them out for you, if you let us.”

Sebastian Stan

You were wondering when we were going to get back to Sebastian Stan, weren’t you? Well, we saved the best for last!

Infinity War ended with a lot of heroes dying, but it seems like many of them might be coming back in some capacity for Avengers 4 and something that Sebastian Stan said at Ace Comic Con back in April makes it sound like there will be heroes who didn’t appear in Infinity War at all there, too. The Winter Soldier actor appeared at Ace Comic Con and revealed he shot a big scene for an Avengers film with the Ant-Man crew and then some.

“There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there,” Stan admitted. “I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there.”

“You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there.”

As you can see, Stan mentions a few very important actors in this comment, and they all have interesting ties with Avengers 4. Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury, another character who was snapped by Thanos and turned to dust. As for Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, the duo make up the original Ant-Man and Wasp in the MCU who have seen given their titles to Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne. If Stan’s comment ends up being true, it may be a hint that Avengers 4 will explore the Soulworld, a pocket dimension within the Soul Stone that houses the souls of all it kills — a truly exciting prospect indeed.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Avengers 4 will open in theaters May 3, 2019.