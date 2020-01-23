Marvel Adds The Witcher Writer to Moon Knight Disney+ Series

There’s no question that Netflix has a major hit on their hands with the release of The Witcher, which has been heralded as one of their most popular new series among viewers on the streaming service. And now it looks like Marvel Studios might be tossing a coin to one of the people responsible for Geralt of Rivia’s adventures, hoping to chart a new course for the Egyptian god known as Khonshu. And now we know that the upcoming Moon Knight series on Disney+ will be bolstered by the talented writing staff from The Witcher.

According to the social media information from writer Beau DeMayo, the writer has moved on from The Witcher and has since joined the writing staff for Moon Knight, one of many original series planned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But this does not mean that DeMayo is abandoning the world of The Witcher entirely, as he was just recently announced to be penning the script for the upcoming anime project set to debut on Netflix. DeMayo is writing The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime movie from the production company behind Avatar: The Legend of Korra production company Studio Mir.

DeMayo has worked in the industry for about a decade now, contributing on the writing staff for series such as The Vampire Diaries and The Witcher. His work on Moon Knight is his first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there is a lot of anticipation among fans for this new series.

This is the first major development we’ve learned about since Moon Knight was first announced for Disney+ last summer during the D23 event in Anaheim, California. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has been coy when speaking about the series, careful not to reveal any spoilers about their plans for the vigilante hero.

Even Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo expressed a desire to work on a project involving the character.

“Moon Knight would be fun,” Joe Russo said. “It’s hard to say because we’re in the middle of Cherry right now. We’re on location in Cleveland shooting at the moment. But anything Marvel does is going to be special. And we’ve had such an amazing working relationship with them that I’m sure we’re all gonna find something to come back together.”

There’s no word yet about when Moon Knight will hit the Disney+ streaming service, more are there any major casting announcements. Be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook.com for any new information about the upcoming series.