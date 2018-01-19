‘Agents of SHIELD’: Clark Gregg Teases Hints About the Apocalypse

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 5 sees the spy team inexplicably transported 70 years into the future, where super-powered Inhuman Daisy (Chloe Bennet) has apparently destroyed the world.

Answers about how the world met its end won’t come in Friday’s episode, “The Last Day,” but the newest episode will provide major clues into the mystery of the world’s destruction, according to EW.

“It alludes to a few things about [the end of the world],” Clark Gregg, who plays super agent Phil Coulson, told EW. “It more refers to time running out where we are. We do start to get hints. Definitely putting together that mystery [of how the world ended] becomes a big part of where we’re going.”

Humanity’s last-surviving beings are enslaved by blue-skinned alien race the Kree on a neighboring station called the Lighthouse, pitting Coulson and his team against a dangerous group of enemies overseen by Krees Kasius (Dominic Rains) and Sinara (Florence Faivre).

Last week’s episode, “Together or Not at All,” saw the team reunite only to become prey to an undefeated Kree warrior, Maston-Dar (Remington Hoffman), who was hellbent on wiping out the Earthling heroes.

The end of the episode saw Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) brought to the remnants of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Zephyr One, where they encountered a much older Robin Hinton — the Inhuman daughter of Charles and Polly Hinton who envisioned the disastrous future of 2091.

ABC released a preview for Friday’s episode, “The Last Day,” teasing Hinton’s ominous warning that time is running out.

Called the connection between the two points in time — the past and the future — Hinton, who has orchestrated everything that has happened to Coulson and his team since returning from the Framework, says “this is the day it all ends.”

S.H.I.E.L.D. will continue to withhold the truth about Earth’s ruination and Daisy’s role in its death, but answers are expected to come by the series’ milestone 100th episode airing in March.

“Fans who hope that a 100th episode will contain something that will be a cataclysmic event or a gigantically resonate event for their feels after 100 episodes will not be disappointed,” Gregg said of the episode, with Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb promising a “significant event.”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.