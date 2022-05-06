Marvel's America Chavez Headed to Disneyland Avengers Campus

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally made its way into theaters, introducing a massive number of new elements into the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most-anticipated characters folded into the film is America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a relatively-new addition to the pages of Marvel Comics who has already become a fan-favorite. To coincide with America's live-action debut, it looks like the character is officially headed to another new MCU staple — Avengers Campus. As Marvel announced on Thursday, America will be a character who fans can meet at the Disneyland California Adventure theme park for a limited time in May. The news was announced in a video, which you can check out below, which features an introduction from Gomez.

"I did my first audition in February 2020, and then six months later, in August, I got my second audition, which was for a younger version of the character," Gomez told The Hollywood Reporter of her audition process. "So I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I might have a shot at this!' So I did some stunt training for a full month, every other day for a couple hours, and then I did the test. And two days later, I found out I was cast. It all went pretty quick."

"But for someone so young to join the MCU at 14 years of age, full credit to Xochitl," Gomez's co-star, Benedict Wong, echoed. "As anyone would be, there was kind of a rabbit in the headlights at first, but she's grown and grown into this amazing character that everyone is going to see."

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, to restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange. Multiverse of Madness will also star Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theaters.