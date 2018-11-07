Save 10% on Marvel and DC Character Armor New Era Hats

A line of Marvel and DC Comics superhero hats has arrived from New Era’s 59Fifty and 39Thirty brands, and they’re basically cosplay for your head. You can shop the entire collection right here, and make sure to use the code “TENOFF” at checkout to save 10%. Make sure to scroll down the page because there are a lot of options.

The discount code brings the price of the flagship 59Fifty hats down to $50.39 with free shipping. The 39Thirty hats are $34.19 with free shipping. That’s certainly not cheap, but most of these hats are SuperHeroStuff exclusives, so this is as good as it’s going to get. Besides, the hats are pretty epic. Just look at the Wolverine 59Fifty version:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other hats in the New Era Marvel and DC Comics collection include Deadpool 59Fifty (Cable vs Deadpool lining), Beta Ray Bill 59Fifty (Thor lining), Spider-Man 39Thirty (Black Suit with Kraven lining), Batman Hush 39Thirty (Court of Owls lining), Daredevil 39Thirty (Daredevil clock tower lining), Flash 39Thirty (Flashpoint lining), Captain America 39Thirty (Nomad armor), and more.

On a related note, the Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet 59Fifty Fitted Hat is back up for pre-order right here for a whopping $99.99. A new ship date hasn’t been listed at the time of writing, but the hat has sold out several times since it was first released, so you might want to get your order in for the next batch. Yes, $100 is a ridiculous amount of money for a baseball cap, but it is loaded with features. The official breakdown goes like this:

The front panel features a unique take on the captivating logo with thick, elevated embroidery. And yes, that’s the word “Infinity” resting vertically along the “A”.

The bill is flat, golden, and immaculately stitched to simulate layered gauntlet plating. Brighter, golden appliques accent the bill with spiraling embroidery conveying long forgotten cosmic runes. Under the bill you’ll find a glorious illustration of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet!

Actual Infinity Stones! Yes, our Infinity Gauntlet hat is crowned with every single colored ingot capable of mangling reality and turning sharks into pancakes. Made from a clear, hard plastic, these faux Infinity Stones are filled with full, foggy colors to convey timeless elements crafted in the super-heated forge of the Big Bang.

The back features a brighter, golden band layered with darker appliques bordered and accented with exquisite, winding embroidery.

The cap’s inner lining features six blinding illustrations of each and every Infinity Stone – they’re paired with the appropriate Marvel hero who had personal dealings with said stones.

The official New Era sticker? It’s right there, resting soundly underneath the flat bill.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.