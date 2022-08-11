Marvel Announces Murderworld: Avengers Series

The Avengers are taking part in a new miniseries featuring the sadistic villain Arcade and Murderworld. Writers Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarbian, Avengers: No Surrender) and Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine), along with a rotating crew of artists, explore Arcade's mayhem-filled location in the five-issue miniseries beginning with Murderworld: Avengers in November. Arcade is known for capturing heroes and forcing them to compete in his living death trap known as Murderworld. The miniseries promises to uncover shocking truths behind the countless victims that have been trapped in Murderworld over the years.

Joining Zub and Fawkes for Murderworld: Avengers is artist Jethro Morales. After Murderworld: Avengers #1, each one-shot will recruit heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Moon Knight, before concluding in typical Murderworld fashion in a final issue you won't want to miss.

"When I first saw Murderworld in an issue of Uncanny X-Men, I was fascinated by its colorful corniness mixed with deception and violence," Zub explained. "Many years ago, Ray and I chatted about a twisted thriller-survival story set in Arcade's deadly playground and now, starting with Murderworld: Avengers, we're finally getting the chance to unleash it!"

"Murderworld is one of those stealthy, ultra-compelling concepts that always made the Marvel Universe so fascinating to me – the gaudy, family-fun veneer slapped over a deadly threat. When Jim and I were discussing it, ideas to make it more and more frightening and exciting just kept coming to us. I'm thrilled to bring them to readers in all their horrible glory!" Fawkes added.

The fun kicks off in Murderworld: Avengers #1, on sale November 16th. You can find the cover and solicitation below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)