Wolverine, Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, and Blade's Daughter Star in Crypt of Shadows One-Shot

Marvel is celebrating Halloween with a spooky tale featuring some of its most iconic supernatural heroes. Crypt of Shadows #1 is a special Halloween-themed one-shot releasing in October that pays homage to the original 1970s Crypt of Shadows anthology series. The collection of stories will showcase supernatural adventures starring Moon Knight, Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night, and Bloodline, Blade's daughter who debuted in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1. The lineup of talent contributing to Crypt of Shadows includes former Marvel editor Chris Cooper, Al Ewing, Danny Lore, Rebecca Roanhorse, Adam Warren, Chris Condon, Karen S. Darboe, Geoff Shaw, Ibrahim Moustafa, and more.

Chris Cooper is known for his work on the original Darkhold series, and his story returns to the cursed book and features Morbius and the star of Cooper's original Darkhold saga, Victoria Montesi. The Crypt of Shadows #1 cover by Leinil Francis Yu shows Wolverine, Elsa Bloodstone, Moon Knight, Bloodline, Werewolf by Night, and Man-thing surrounded by dark shadows. Seeing all of these heroes assembled together will have fans wanting to see them come together as an official team down the line.

Marvel plans on announcing more story details and creative teams at a later date.

Some of these heroes, such Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night, either have or will soon have their own Disney+ projects. As for Bloodline, it's entirely possible she makes an appearance in Marvel's Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali as the Daywalker. The Wonder Years actress Milan Ray has reportedly been cast in a key role in the movie, leading to speculation she could be playing Blade's daughter. Laura Donnelly is also reportedly playing Elsa Bloodstone in Disney+'s Werewolf by Night special.

Coincidentally, Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night will square off in a Moon Knight Annual from writer Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini in October as well.

You can take a look at the cover and solicitation for October's Crypt of Shadows #1 below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)