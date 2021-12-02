Marvel Begins Auction of Props From The Punisher Netflix Series

We have seen many Marvel-related auctions in the past ranging from the sale of Captain America’s shield to Guardians of the Galaxy props being sold for charity. The latest auction news comes from Marvel, who posted earlier today that bidding has officially begun on a slew of props from Netflix’s The Punisher series, which ran for two seasons and starred Jon Bernthal in the titular role. According to Prop Store, you can bid on everything ranging from Frank Castle’s gun cleaning kit to his tombstone.

“Bidding starts TODAY in @prop_store’s Marvel Television Online Auction for Marvel’s The Punisher! Register now to bid on over 300 original props, costumes, and more from Seasons 1 & 2 and Marvel’s Daredevil: propstore.com/marvel #MarvelTVAuction,” Marvel wrote on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

“Prop Store presents an exclusive online auction of over 300 original props, costumes, set decoration, and more from the production of Marvel’s The Punisher,” the website reads. You can view the full catalog here.

As for whether or not Bernthal will be returning as Frank Castle, the actor recently had a discouraging response when asked about a potential Marvel comeback.

“You know, we’ll see,” Bernthal told ScreenRant while promoting his new indie film Small Engine Repair. “I mean, honestly, I don’t think about it very much. I’m really happy — look, we’re all enormously blessed to be doing this. I can say for the other guys that you’re talking to as well, we really love this. We really love doing this. We work hard at it, we support our families by it, through it, but we never lose touch just how grateful we are to be in the position that we are that we get to do this for a living. I like to do this. I like to work with people I really respect and love and admire and make stuff with. This kind of project is precisely, it’s exactly the kind of stuff I want to be doing. So, whatever else comes, you know, kind of down the road, comes. But, this is something that’s really worth celebrating.”

The Punisher is currently streaming on Netflix.