Marvel's Black Panther Stars Remember Chadwick Boseman Two Years After His Death

Marvel's Black Panther cast is still keeping the fires burning for their friend and co-star Chadwick Boseman, two years after his death. Over the weekend we passed the two-year mark of when Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer on August 28, 2020; his Black Panther leading lady Nupita Nyong'o took to Instagram with a post commemorating Boseman: in it we see Lupita filming Chadwick Boseman as he signs tickets for fans at a Black Panther screening. She captioned the photo with simple but eloquent words: "Kept it real, kept it kind".

In the video Boseman is as humble and generous as he always was with fans; when Lupita comes up to ask him what he's doing, there's not a trace of ego in the response that he doesn't know why so many people want his signature, or to go so far as signing personal items like their Jordans, when he has nothing to do with sports or basketball. It's clear from the film that Lupita Nyong'o and the fans all understand why Chadwick Boseman commands such a crowd of onlookers – even if he didn't.

Lupita Nyong'o' spost commemorating Boseman's passing got comments and shared memories from other Black Panther stars: Verified

Incredibly generous man...always sharing abad helping and giving and loving... ugh... my heart ..." actor Winston Duke posted. "Ure missed beyond any words my brother... love love! Thanks Lupita for posting our treasure... man oh man!!"

Shuri actress Letitia Wright weighed in with some heat emojis: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Chadwick Boseman will no doubt always be on the mind of his Black Panther co-stars, as he was the champion who put the milestone Marvel film on his back and led them all to billion-dollar glory at the box office, and significant career advancements, thereafter. However, this year is particularly poignant for Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, and the rest of the Black Panther cast and crew: Marvel and director Ryan Coogler have the sequel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters in November.

The sequel will be taking on the challenge of taking on Chadwick Boseman's death head-on, in a story that sees Boseman's Prince T'Challa also die, just as another super-powered nation (the underwater kingdom of Talocan) rises up to threaten Wakanda. All signs also point to another character stepping up and taking on the Black Panther mantle – possibly Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia.

That's a delicate balancing act between real-world drama and grief and fantastical Marvel lore that Marvel Studios and Ryan Coogler needs to maintain. But we know that Chadwick Boseman's presence will be all over the film, even if he is not.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be in theaters on November 11th.