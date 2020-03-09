Black Widow Reveals Taskmaster’s Big Iron Man 2 Connection

The final trailer for Marvel’s Black Widow has just been released, and it seems to reveal more about the film’s new Marvel supervillain, Taskmaster. For those not familiar, Taskmaster’s primary “power” is having what are known as photographic reflexes, which allow the villain to copy any physical feat he observes. Previous Black Widow trailers have already hinted at Taskmaster having learned quite a few moves from The Avengers – including Black Panther’s claws, Captain America’s shield skills, and Hawkeye’s uncanny aim with a bow and arrow. However, the final Black Widow trailer reveals that Taskmaster has also been studying one key piece of Natasha Romanoff’s history: her big Black Widow debut in Iron Man 2!

Taskmaster learning #BlackWidow moves from her ‘Iron Man 2’ fight and then using them? pic.twitter.com/RT1GF6cnad — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) March 9, 2020

As you can see in the tweet above, when Black Widow’s sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) is giving the monologue about Taskmaster, we see the villain watch a massive TV screen, on which we see Scarlett Johansson’s big action sequence from Iron Man 2 playing. Clearly, Taskmaster is getting ready to take on Natasha Romanoff, arguably the greatest warrior the Black Widow program ever produced.

If you (somehow) don’t know, Iron Man 2 introduced Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff as a SHIELD undercover operative assigned to masquerade as Tony Stark’s personal secretary. However, when the situation gets hectic in act three, it’s up to Natasha to storm the H.A.M.M.E.R. facility to free Rhodey’s War Machine armor from Ivan Vanko’s control. Fans hilariously remember how the scene played out: as Black Widow is kicking ass like a ninja goddess, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan is just trying to keep pace by taking out one H.A.M.M.E.R. goon. After that one scene, Marvel fans all over the world were in love with Johansson as Black Widow – and that love has never died (even though the character has).

We’ve already seen teases in the other Black Widow trailers of what happens when Taskmaster battles Natasha using her own martial arts moves. Needless to say, it’s going to be one hell of a fight!

