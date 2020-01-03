Marvel’s Black Widow New Look Shows Natasha Romanoff Reconnect With Her Sister

While Natasha Romanoff won’t be alongside her Avengers teammates in her upcoming Black Widow solo film, that doesn’t mean she’ll be alone. Something that’s been a focus of the first trailer and TV Spots is family and returning to face your past, and that past features some interesting characters to be sure. That will include Yelena Belova, who is a “sister” of Romanoff, as both were subjected to Widow training in the Red Room. Now they’ll be forced to work together once again, and that won’t necessarily be the smoothest of reunions, as evidenced in the film’s debut trailer. That said, they will make it work, and as you can see in the new image below (via USA Today), they’ll have to work together if they expect to survive this trip down memory lane.

The image shows Natasha in control of a motorcycle with Yelena holding onto her, though we aren’t sure if they are chasing someone or if they are on the run from someone. We’ve seen plenty of fireworks in the trailer and even a glimpse at Taskmaster, so who knows, maybe this is part of that sequence.

You can check out the image below, and here is the image’s description. “Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson, right) reconnects with her “sister” Yelena (Florence Pugh) while on the lam and confronting her past in the Avenger’s first Marvel solo superhero film.”

Johansson also executive produced the film, saying it was “liberating in a way”.

“I feel like I’m in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind,” Johansson said. “I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff.”

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, O-T Fagbenie, Michelle Lee, and Olivier Richters.

“Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff is on the run from the government following her disobedience to the Sokovia Accords and for aiding Steve Rogers. She finds herself on her own and is forced to deal with some of the red in her ledger.”

Black Widow hits the big screen on May 1st, 2020.