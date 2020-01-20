Marvel Announces Black Widow Series

Natasha Romanoff will face an alliance of enemies in Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow series. As revealed at IGN, the new series is written by Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel, Deadpool) and features art by Elena Casagrande (Catwoman). “I think Black Widow is an incredibly rich character in that she works well in a lot of different genres, but that can also make her a little tricky – if you try to do too much with her instead of committing to a clear vision I think you can run into trouble,” Thompson says. “I’m very interested in the duality of Natasha… so look for that to be a recurring theme in this first arc as she struggles against that and leans into it.”

In regards to the foes Black Widow will face, Thompson adds, “What I can say is that while a couple of them are the villains you might expect in a Black Widow story, there are some curve balls in there too. I can also tease that the villains have a very unique approach to trying to take Nat out. And, as villains are wont to do, ultimately not all of them agree.”

Arriving in April ahead of the Black Widow movie, the new series will feature both Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, two characters making their MCU debuts in that film. “Red Guardian and Yelena were characters I was on the fence about using, in part because while The Red Room and all of Black Widow’s history will always be important, I was interested in moving away from that stuff,” Thompson says. “Not because I don’t like it but just because I feel we’ve already seen it before. But I found a way that really made sense to include Red Guardian and Yelena that excited me… so that felt like the best of both worlds. Especially when it comes to Yelena I’m pumped about that development (and not just because I think actress Florence Pugh is incredible!).”

The synopsis for Black Widow #1 reads, “Bestselling Eisner-nominated writer Kelly Thompson (CAPTAIN MARVEL; DEADPOOL) and rising star artist Elena Casagrande (CATWOMAN) launch a new BLACK WIDOW series that changes everything! Natasha Romanoff has been a spy almost as long as she’s been alive. And she’s never stopped running, whether she was working for the good guys…or the bad. But Natasha’s world is about to be upended. Beyond San Francisco’s Golden Gate lies a mystery that only the Marvel Universe’s greatest spy can solve. Don’t miss the heartbreaking thrill ride of 2020!”

Black Widow #1 goes on sale in April.